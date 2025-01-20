The world’s financial markets are holding their collective breath. President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration address tomorrow is expected to provide much-needed clarity on key policy issues that have rattled investors in recent months. Uncertainty surrounding potential tariffs, tax cuts, and immigration policies has fueled significant volatility in the stock market, creating a palpable sense of unease among investors. Many are hoping for concrete promises and actionable plans, rather than vague pronouncements that might further exacerbate economic anxieties. The address marks a critical moment for the global economy, with the potential for significant shifts in investment strategies depending on the tone and specifics of Trump’s message.

The incoming administration’s stance on international trade is a major concern. Specific proposals on tariffs and trade agreements remain unclear, prompting worries about potential disruptions to global supply chains and retaliatory measures from other nations. Investors are also closely watching for details on tax cuts and whether they will be implemented as promised, and what the potential impact might be on businesses and consumers alike. A detailed plan addressing issues like workforce retraining and potential job displacement could help calm fears and reassure investors who are hesitant to commit capital until a clear path is laid out. The pressure is on President-elect Trump to provide not only a vision, but a clear and comprehensive set of policies, in order to instill confidence in the markets and foster economic growth.