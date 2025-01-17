TikTok Faces Ban in the United States Amid High-Stakes Legal and Political Drama

The social media platform TikTok is set to be banned in the United States this Sunday unless its China-based parent company, ByteDance, divests its U.S. operations. The ban stems from the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, passed in 2024 amid national security concerns over data access and potential Chinese government influence. With roughly 170 million U.S. users, TikTok faces a critical juncture that could see it go dark nationwide.

If the Supreme Court upholds the law, app stores like Google Play and Apple’s App Store would be forced to remove TikTok, blocking new downloads. Existing users may still access the app, but TikTok’s legal team has signaled it could shut itself down to protect service providers from liability. ByteDance has denied rumors of a sale, despite talks involving high-profile figures like Elon Musk and Bobby Kotick.

Incoming President Donald Trump has vowed to “save” TikTok and may delay enforcement after his inauguration. However, legal and geopolitical hurdles remain, including potential resistance from China. For now, the app’s fate hangs in the balance, with ripple effects on American users and content creators globally.