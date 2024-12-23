FBR's bricklaying robot completes demonstration program

FBRhas completed its Demonstration Program in Florida, showcasing the capabilities of its Hadrian X robotic technology.The program, conducted in collaboration with CRH Ventures, involved constructing the external walls of nine homes using concrete masonry blocks supplied by CRH affiliates. One of the homes was completed in a single day with only three personnel on-site.Independent engineers confirmed that all nine structures met applicable building standards.Hadrian X is a truck-mounted robotic arm designed for large-scale construction. The robot operates autonomously based on pre-programmed architectural designs.Hadrian X has the ability to lays bricks and blocks with millimetre accuracy, and is equipped with FBR’s proprietary "Dynamic Stabilisation Technology". This allows the arm to automatically adjust for environmental factors like wind and vibrations, ensuring consistent performance.FBR (which originally stood for "Fastbrick Robotics") was listed in 2016. The first Hadrian prototype was created in 2005.CRH Ventures is the venture capital arm of CRH Plc, one of the world’s largest building materials companies, operating in over 30 countries.Following the program's conclusion, FBR received a payment of US$400,000 from CRH Ventures. The two companies have also agreed on a 45-day window, starting 2 January 2025, for CRH Ventures to exercise its option to enter an exclusive joint venture for FBR's "Wall as a Service" offering in the US.If the joint venture proceeds, it will include an initial purchase order for 20 Hadrian X units valued at US$2m each, backed by a US$40m loan facility established by CRH Ventures to support the units' manufacture and delivery. Additional purchase orders for up to 300 units may follow upon meeting performance milestones.Shares in FBR have jumped 12.5% to 3.6 cents on the back of the news.