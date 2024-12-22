Pro Medicus secures $30m contract with Duly Health and Care

Pro Medicushas signed a $30m, 7-year contract with Duly Health and Care (DHC), the largest independent multi-specialty physician-directed medical group in the Midwest USA. The agreement involves the implementation of Pro Medicus’ cloud-based Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform across DHC’s operations, which include over 40 radiologists, 1,000 physicians, and 150 outpatient clinics.Visage 7 is a cloud-engineered platform that integrates advanced image viewing, archiving, and workflow management. It has ultra-fast image processing and scalable cloud-based architecture, enabling access to large datasets.The deal will see the replacement of DHC’s legacy Picture Archiving and Communication Systems and vendor-neutral archive with the Visage 7 platform, incorporating Visage 7 Viewer, Open Archive, and Workflow modules.The implementation process will commence immediately, with a planned go-live date in the second quarter of 2025.Pro Medicus is a leading healthcare informatics company founded in 1983. The company has offices in Melbourne, Berlin and San Diego.Shares are trading 1.01% higher at $251.16. Year to date, shares are up over 150%.