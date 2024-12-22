Electro Optic Systems secures $34m in new orders

Electro Optic Systemshas announced new orders totalling defence $33.7m. The contracts include a €8.2m ($13.6m) order for Counter-Drone Container-Based Remote Weapon Systems (CBRWS) from a Western European customer. They will integrate a 70mm long-range counter-drone rocket system, with delivery scheduled for 2025.Additionally, EOS Singapore has secured orders for remote weapon system spares worth SGD 17.1m ($20.1m). These orders are expected to be delivered over 2025 and 2026.Electro Optic Systems operates across Defence and Space Systems. Its defence division specialises in remote weapon systems, vehicle turrets, and counter-drone technology, while the space division focuses on satellite communications and space control.Shares are trading 9.86% higher at $1.17.