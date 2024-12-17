Dow's losing streak hits 9 days - longest run since 1978

The US stock market has seen a historic shift, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average recording its first nine-day losing streak since 1978. The index fell 267 points, or 0.61%, to close at 43,449.90 on Tuesday. While the broader market remains strong — with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both near record highs — the Dow has struggled due to a rotation out of industrial and financial stocks, which make up much of its composition.Technology stocks have been the main beneficiaries, but even Nvidia, a new addition to the Dow, has seen declines, slipping into correction territory. Meanwhile, Tesla gained ground as Broadcom fell 5%.Market analysts point to investor uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate decision. The market is pricing in a 95% chance of a quarter-point rate cut, but there are concerns this could inflate a stock market bubble or drive inflation higher.In Australia, the market is poised to follow Wall Street’s downward trend.The Australian dollar dropped to 63.35 US cents — its lowest this year — amid weak Chinese retail sales and falling mining stocks.ASX futures are down 14 points.Bloomberg, FactSet, IRESS, TradingView, UBS, Bourse Data, Trading Economics, CoinMarketCap, Marketech.The views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). SEQ makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy, completeness or currency of the content. Any prices published are accurate subject to the time of filming and shouldn’t be relied upon to make a financial decision. Commentators may hold positions in stocks mentioned and companies may pay FNN to produce the content at times. The content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Independent advice should be obtained from an Australian Financial Services Licensee before making investment decisions. To the extent permitted by law, SEQ excludes all liability for any loss or damage arising in any way including by way of negligence.