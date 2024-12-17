Vysarn secures Sydney Water contract

Vysarnhas finalised its acquisition of CMP Consulting Group, effective from 1 December 2024. The completion follows a Share Sale Agreement initially announced on 13 September 2024.CMP Consulting Group is an engineering firm specialising in the water industry.Vysarn provides water services and related infrastructure support to the mining, industrial and utilities sectors.As part of its expanded capabilities, CMP Consulting has been awarded a Shared Purchasing Professional Service Contract with Sydney Water Corporation. The contract, structured as a master services agreement, allows Sydney Water to engage CMP for design services on major projects. The initial term of the agreement extends to 30 June 2027.Shares in Vysarn closed 10.26% higher at $0.43 yesterday.