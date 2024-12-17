Larvotto reports high-grade gold and antimony hits

CLG124: 22m at 9.87g/t AuEq, including 10m at 16.76g/t AuEq and 4m at 28.31g/t AuEq.

Larvotto Resourceshas reported final results from its reverse circulation drilling program at the Clarks Gully deposit, which is part of the company's Hillgrove Gold-Antimony Project in New South Wales. The results indicate the potential for resource expansion, with high-grade intercepts discovered beyond the current resource boundaries.The program, which included 59 drill holes totalling 4,469m, aimed to infill and extend the existing Clarks Gully Mineral Resource, currently measured at 266,000 tonnes at 10.6g/t gold equivalent (AuEq), comprising 3.8% antimony (Sb) and 2.0g/t gold (Au).Among the key intercepts from the final batch of assays were:Larvotto Managing Director Ron Heeks said, "In the final results released today, we have encountered further spectacular intercepts... with individual results of greater than 10g/t Au and 20% Sb." He noted that the gold and antimony mineralisation at Clarks Gully remains open at depth and to the north, with plans to incorporate the results into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate in early 2025.The intercepts, he added, point to "very wide, high-grade zones" that will feed into the company's Definitive Feasibility Study, due for completion in Q1 2025.Shares closed 15.12% higher yesterday at $0.50.