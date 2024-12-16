Exosomes go to war: INOVIQ's breast cancer therapy

INOVIQhas completed a proof-of-concept (POC) study showing that exosomes—tiny vesicles released from cells—can be "weaponised" to target and kill breast cancer cells.The process involves genetically engineering "natural killer" (NK) cells, which are a type of white blood cell that play a key role in the body's immune system.The exosomes released from NK cells contain various "cytotoxic" (cell-killing) agents. One of INOVIQ's key innovations is to fit these exosomes with "chimeric antigen receptors" (CARs). These are synthetic proteins that recognise and bind to a protein that's overexpressed by breast cancer cells.Once bound, the exosomes deliver their cancer-killing cargo directly to the cancer cells while sparing healthy cells.The study focused on the highly aggressive triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), which is known for its resistance to standard treatments. INOVIQ reported that treatment with CAR-NK-exosomes killed over 30% of TNBC cells at the highest dose.Chief Scientific Officer Professor Gregory Rice commented: "The results obtained in this POC are impressive, comparing very favourably with previously published data. I believe that further enhancement of cancer killing activity is realistically achievable."INOVIQ will now focus on improving the tumour-killing activity of its exosomes. This will involve pre-stimulating cells with activators before production.The company plans to assess optimal dosing and efficacy in animal models, with in vivo studies expected in the second half of 2025. The program will then advance toward Investigational New Drug (IND) enabling studies.CEO Dr Leearne Hinch commented: "We are thrilled by these POC results that show the potential of our exosome program to provide a life-saving breast cancer therapeutic for patients."Shares in INOVIQ closed 3.81% higher at $0.54.