Iron ore falls, rate cut uncertainty grips markets

US stocks struggled last week as concerns over inflation and US president-elect Donald Trump’s tariff plans weighed on sentiment. The Dow slipped 0.2%, the S&P 500 was flat, and the Nasdaq gained 0.1%.Investors remain focused on the Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting this Wednesday, where a 25-basis-point rate cut is widely expected. However, analysts are warning that the Fed may signal a slower pace of cuts in 2025.In US company news, Broadcom surged 24.4%, hitting a market cap of over $1 trillion after forecasting a surge in AI product sales. Tesla continued its rally, climbing 4.3%, while Nvidia slipped 2.3%, capping off an 8% decline over the past month.Meanwhile, iron ore prices dropped 1.2% over the weekend as China’s Central Economic Work Conference failed to deliver the major stimulus investors were hoping for. Traders will be watching this week’s key Chinese economic data for signs of support, as mining stocks may face renewed pressure.Turning to Australia, there's growing uncertainty around the Reserve Bank of Australia’s next move. Last week’s surprise drop in unemployment to 3.9% has reduced the chance of a February rate cut.The ASX is set to open lower, with futures pointing to a 39 point or 0.47% fall.Bloomberg, FactSet, IRESS, TradingView, UBS, Bourse Data, Trading Economics, CoinMarketCap, Marketech.The views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). SEQ makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy, completeness or currency of the content. Any prices published are accurate subject to the time of filming and shouldn’t be relied upon to make a financial decision. Commentators may hold positions in stocks mentioned and companies may pay FNN to produce the content at times. The content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Independent advice should be obtained from an Australian Financial Services Licensee before making investment decisions. To the extent permitted by law, SEQ excludes all liability for any loss or damage arising in any way including by way of negligence.