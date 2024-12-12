Hot Stocks: ANZ, South32, Perpetual, Downer EDI, Ventia, HMC Capital

On Monday, ANZannounced the appointment of Nuno Matos, former head of HSBC's wealth and personal banking division, as its new CEO, effective July next year. Matos succeeds Shayne Elliott, who is stepping down after a nine-year tenure.Shares immediately fell in response. Over the past five days, they have fallen 6.67% to $29.12.Mining giant South32has been affected by the civil unrest in Mozambique, which follows the country's disputed October presidential election. Transportation of raw material to operations has been disrupted by road blockages. As a consequence, the company has withdrawn its production guidance and implemented contingency plans.Over the past five days, shares have fallen 6.78% to $3.44.On Tuesday, Perpetualwarned of potential tax complications with the ATO in relation to the proposed sale of the company's Wealth Management and Corporate Trust divisions. This could result in a $488m tax liability and reduce cash proceeds. Perpetual disputes the ATO’s position, but the company may need to withhold funds from any proceeds to cover the potential liability.Over the past five days, they have fallen 9.5% to $19.92.The ACCC claims that three companies, BGIS and Ventia Servicesand Spotless, engaged in anti-competitive behaviour in relation to Department of Defence maintenance contracts in 2019 and 2020. Spotless is a subsidiary of Downer EDI. Shares in Downer EDI closed 5.95% lower on Thursday following the announcement, while shares in Ventia plummeted 23%.DigiCo Infrastructure REIT is set to debut on the ASX after raising $2bn in Australia's largest IPO since 2018. The REIT aims to capitalise on growing demand for data centres, driven by the AI boom, and will own a portfolio of 13 properties across Australia and North America.Over the past five days, shares in HMC Capital, which launched the REIT, have fallen 1.62%. However, year to date, they're up 99.84%.