Southern Cross lands NEXTDC, desalination and Sydney Metro deals

Southern Cross Electrical Engineeringhas secured $125m in new contracts spanning data centres, a desalination plant and a Sydney transport project.The company, headquartered in Perth, provides electrical, instrumentation and communication services to infrastructure, resources and commercial sectors.Among the latest wins is a contract with data centre operator NEXTDC for electrical installation at the M3 data centre in Melbourne.Another major deal is for the Sydney Metro Barangaroo Station, where SCEE will deliver electrical works for the new underground station as part of the city’s larger Sydney Metro expansion.The company also secured a contract for electrical work on the Alkimos desalination plant, located in Western Australia. This facility will bolster Perth's water supply, with desalination playing a key role in addressing the city's long-term water needs.Shares in Southern Cross have surged 8.99% to $1.52.