Titomic's cold spray gets aerospace industry's warm embrace

Titomic, headquartered in Melbourne, is a leader in the development of cold spray technology. Cold spray involves metal or other materials being sprayed at high velocity onto a surface to create a coating or build a solid structure.In a release today, the company announced it has collaborated with global professional association SAE International (formerly the Society of Automotive Engineers) to create a specification for how Titomic's cold spray additive manufacturing can be used in industries like aerospace and defence.The specification is officially titled SAE AMS 7057, and has undergone rigorous testing and validation, ensuring that components produced using Titomic’s technology meet high performance and reliability criteria. According to the company, this development will make it easier for aerospace and defence firms to integrate cold spray technology into their production and repair processes."SAE AMS7057 compliance validates Titomic’s cold spray technology and strategically positions the company to capitalise on a range of US Government opportunities and initiatives," said Jim Simpson, President of Titomic USA. He highlighted the potential for military asset repairs, lightweight aerospace components for NASA, and domestic supply chain support under the US Office of Strategic Capital’s initiatives.The standardisation is expected to reduce certification times for aerospace components, potentially making Titomic a preferred supplier in industries with strict regulatory and quality assurance requirements. Airbus, which announced in October 2023 that Titomic was its preferred supplier for cold spray, is among the key clients that may benefit from the streamlined certification process.Shares in Titomic are trading 5.56% higher at 19 cents.