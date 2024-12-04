A Bravura performance: Upgraded FY25 guidance and dividend resumption

Cash EBITDA of $33m to $36m, up from $28m to $32m.

EBITDA of $41m to $44m, revised from $36m to $40m.

Revenue of $240m to $245m, increased from $235m to $240m.

Bravura Solutionshas upgraded its financial guidance for FY25, reflecting strong performance and the successful execution of its strategic transformation over the past 18 months. The company also announced plans to recommence dividend payments, signalling a return to profitability and robust cash generation.The upgraded guidance includes:In addition to dividend payments (expected to be declared in February 2025 alongside 1H25 results), Bravura will issue a capital return of at least $0.163 per share on 30 January 2025.Group CEO Andrew Russell commented: “We are pleased to inform shareholders that our Cash EBITDA, EBITDA, and revenue performance is anticipated to be ahead of the guidance previously provided.”Bravura is a leader in software solutions for the wealth management, life insurance and funds administration industries. It has a presence across Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Europe, Africa and Asia.Shares have jumped 16.77% to $1.93.