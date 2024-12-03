S&P 500 close at record highs: ASX to open lower

The S&P 500 edged higher on Tuesday, securing another record close.The broad market index gained 0.05 per cent, finishing at 6,049.88. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.40 per cent, closing at 19,480.91, after reaching a new intraday high earlier in the session. Both the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended at record levels. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged, dropping 76.47 points, or 0.17 per cent, to settle at 44,705.53.Stocks have experienced a strong rally since the U.S. presidential election. The S&P 500 has risen 4.6 per cent, while the Nasdaq has surged around 5.7 per cent. The Dow has gained 5.9 per cent over the same period.US 10-year yields edged higher, touching 4.22 per cent, while the likelihood of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve is now higher than it was recently, at 71.2 per cent.US job openings saw a surprising increase to 7.744 million in October, a number above analyst expectations.Elsewhere, South Korean assets tumbled after a brief declaration of martial law by the president. Investors are concerned about the political instability, but parliament quickly voted to overturn the decree, and the president subsequently said he would withdraw it.Bitcoin experienced a dip earlier but quickly recovered.Looking at the local markets, the SPI futures are pointing to a 0.4 per cent fall.The views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). SEQ makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy, completeness or currency of the content. Any prices published are accurate subject to the time of filming and shouldn’t be relied upon to make a financial decision. Commentators may hold positions in stocks mentioned and companies may pay FNN to produce the content at times. The content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Independent advice should be obtained from an Australian Financial Services Licensee before making investment decisions. To the extent permitted by law, SEQ excludes all liability for any loss or damage arising in any way including by way of negligence.