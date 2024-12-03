Larry Diamond steps down from Zip Co board

Zip Coannounced yesterday the departure of its Co-Founder, Larry Diamond, from his role as a director and US Chairman. The decision, effective from 3 December 2024, marks a significant transition for the company as Diamond shifts focus to establishing a Family Office and Foundation aimed at advancing his philanthropic efforts.In a statement, Zip Chair Diane Smith-Gander AO expressed gratitude for Diamond's contributions since co-founding the company in 2013. "We respect Larry’s decision and express our appreciation of his extraordinary achievement... There is a changing of the guard across the tech sector as companies have matured, and founders like Larry are in a position to make their next contributions to society," she said.Diamond reflected on his time at Zip, noting, "Now is the right time for me to step back from my day-to-day role at Zip. I’m very proud of what Zip has achieved and have total confidence in the team that will be leading the company to continued great success. I remain a committed shareholder and supporter of Zip and the team."Zip, an ASX-listed digital financial services company, operates primarily in Australia, New Zealand, and the US, offering payment solutions to millions of customers and merchants globally.Shares closed 0.58% lower at $3.41.