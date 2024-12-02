From rubber to oats: How East Coast Capital hit 24% gains

Funds Management

by Finance News Network December 03, 2024 09:52 AM

Richard Brennan, Strategy Ambassador for East Coast Capital Management (ECCM), speaks to Chris Gosselin, CEO of Australian Fund Monitors.

East Coast Capital Management's Systematic Trend Fund delivered a 6.2% return in September and 24% over the past 12 months, outperforming peers despite Q3 challenges such as market volatility.

Key to its success were high commodity market allocations and a systematic, risk-managed approach, offering strong diversification benefits with low correlation to traditional asset classes like the ASX 200.

