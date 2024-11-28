Golden trifecta: Spartan confirms Freak discovery

10.26m at 5.37g/t gold from 520.56m, including 2.31m at 13.67g/t.

7.43m at 5.30g/t gold from 597.46m.

20.95m at 2.70g/t gold from 514.76m.

Spartan Resourceshas confirmed a new high-grade gold discovery at the Freak Gold Prospect, located just south of its Pepper Gold Deposit at the Dalgaranga Gold Project in Western Australia. This marks the third major high-grade discovery at the site, which is evolving into a key exploration hub.The latest results from diamond drilling at Freak include standout intercepts such as:These results align with the geological characteristics of the adjacent Never Never and Pepper deposits, including similar rock types and alteration styles. The new mineralisation remains open in all directions, and intensive drilling with multiple rigs is ongoing to delineate this high-grade zone.Simon Lawson, Interim Executive Chair of Spartan Resources, stated, "A third gold discovery by our team is another incredible outcome for Spartan and its shareholders. With the Juniper Decline making steady progress, it won’t be long before we establish underground drilling positions and accelerate the rate and accuracy of resource drilling and underground exploration."The company is also advancing its underground mining infrastructure, with over 550m of the Juniper Decline already completed. Underground drilling is scheduled to commence in early 2025.The Dalgaranga Gold Project, which includes the Never Never and Pepper deposits, has already established a combined high-grade resource exceeding 2.4Moz of gold.