Pro Medicus lands $330m contract with Trinity Health

Pro Medicus, a leading provider of healthcare imaging solutions, offering advanced radiology software and services, has announced a landmark $330m, 10-year contract with Trinity Health, one of the largest not-for-profit healthcare systems in the United States. The deal, signed through Pro Medicus’s US subsidiary Visage Imaging Inc, is the company’s largest to date and highlights its growing presence in the North American market.The agreement will see Pro Medicus implement its cloud-based Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform across Trinity Health’s network, replacing multiple legacy systems from nine different vendors. The full-stack solution includes the Visage 7 Viewer, Open Archive, and Workflow modules, providing a unified diagnostic imaging platform integrated with Trinity Health's electronic health record (EHR) system.Trinity Health operates across 26 states, encompassing 93 hospitals, 107 continuing care locations, and 142 urgent care centres. Its workforce includes over 127,000 staff, 9,300 employed physicians and clinicians, and 29,000 affiliated healthcare professionals.Dr. Sam Hupert, CEO of Pro Medicus, commented: “Trinity Health is our largest customer to date and the first with a national footprint,” he said. “Our initiative with Trinity Health is noteworthy for its scope and scale which will see the Visage 7 platform used by over 650 Radiologists and thousands of clinicians who will benefit from the proven differentiation of Visage 7.”The rollout is set to begin immediately, with phased implementations planned to start in early Q3 of 2025.Shares closed 8.66% higher at $248.18.