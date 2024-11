Quantum Brilliance Presentation, Semiconductor Australia, October 2024

Quantum Brilliance is revolutionising quantum computing by using synthetic diamond as the key material for their quantum technologies.This approach enables the development of quantum computers that operate at room temperature, making them more accessible and deployable in various environments.Unlike traditional methods, synthetic diamonds offer unique advantages such as high thermal conductivity and optical properties, which are beneficial for quantum sensors and power electronics.Quantum Brilliance's quantum computers are designed to be rugged, portable, and scalable, with applications across sectors like cybersecurity, defence and supercomputing.