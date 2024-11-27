US markets dip as Tech stocks struggle; ASX to open higher

US markets dipped slightly, with tech stocks pressured by disappointing news from Dell, HP, and CrowdStrike.The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.6%, closing at 19,060.48. All of the magnificent seven declined, led by Nvidia. The S&P 500 dropped 0.38% to 5,998.74, ending a seven-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 138.25 points, or 0.31%, to settle at 44,722.It's a shortened trading week in the U.S., with the market closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and scheduled to close early on Friday.US Core PCE inflation came in slightly higher than expected in October for the second month in a row. While this gives the Federal Reserve the option to keep rates unchanged at its December meeting, the consensus still anticipates a quarter-point cut.Bitcoin made a partial recovery from its recent decline. This also provided a lift to bitcoin and cryptocurrency-related stocks.Looking at the local market, the SPI futures are pointing to a 0.25 per cent gain.Western Australian lithium miners, including Mineral Resources and IGO, are in focus today after state government support for the sector.The Star Entertainment board is also addressing investors today at its AGM.Fisher & Paykel Healthcare reported higher profits and revenue for the six months ending in September. The New Zealand-based company saw operating revenue grow by 18 per cent to NZ$951.2 million (US$863.22 million), while net profits increased by 43 per cent to NZ$153.2 million.The views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). SEQ makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy, completeness or currency of the content. Any prices published are accurate subject to the time of filming and shouldn’t be relied upon to make a financial decision. Commentators may hold positions in stocks mentioned and companies may pay FNN to produce the content at times. The content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Independent advice should be obtained from an Australian Financial Services Licensee before making investment decisions. To the extent permitted by law, SEQ excludes all liability for any loss or damage arising in any way including by way of negligence.