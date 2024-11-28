Silicon Quantum Computing Presentation, Semiconductor Australia, October 2024

Silicon Quantum Computing (SQC) is pioneering quantum computing by leveraging silicon to develop scalable, high-fidelity qubits.Unlike early quantum computing efforts using materials like gallium arsenide, SQC focuses on using phosphorus atoms in silicon, ensuring the highest precision at the atomic scale.Their manufacturing process is unique, employing scanning tunnelling microscopes within ultra-high vacuum chambers to position atoms with sub-nanometre accuracy.This innovative approach eliminates materials that cause decoherence, offering superior qubit quality with longer coherence times.SQC's precision allows for the development of small, efficient quantum devices with powerful capabilities, including quantum machine learning and molecular simulations.Additionally, SQC has built a complete quantum computing ecosystem, from hardware to software, offering cloud-accessible solutions.Their integrated manufacturing process, rapid prototyping, and in-house IP development, along with substantial funding, position SQC as a leader in the quantum space, with plans to scale up and advance quantum technologies in the coming years.