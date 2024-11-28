Millibeam Presentation, Semiconductor Australia, October 2024

Millibeam, a company focused on advancing millimetre-wave technology, aims to address the challenges of energy efficiency, range, and bandwidth in modern communication systems. Their innovative chips, used in mobile phones, base stations and satellite communications, operate across multiple bands simultaneously, reducing costs and enhancing performance.The company’s technology enables higher data rates, low latency, and long-range connectivity, which are essential for supporting AI, remote surgery and other emerging applications.Millibeam’s products also offer energy efficiency, making them suitable for drones and other devices with multi-functional capabilities.