4DS Memory (ASX:4DS) Presentation, Semiconductor Australia, October 2024

4DS Memory, a memory technology company, specialises in an innovative ReRAM technology called PCMark.Founded in 2007, 4DS has developed strategic partnerships with companies like Western Digital and eMac, while also going public in 2014.The company focuses on addressing the growing challenges of the semiconductor industry, particularly in data scale, speed, energy consumption and fault tolerance.Unlike traditional memory technologies, 4DS Memory aims to deliver persistent memory that combines high speed, low latency, high bandwidth and durability. The PCMark technology allows for fast data retention with endurance up to one billion write cycles.With the introduction of 20nm cells and upcoming advancements, 4DS Memory is positioning itself as a key player in both cloud and edge AI applications, offering an efficient, cost-effective solution for rapidly evolving memory needs. The company continues to progress toward releasing next-generation technologies with a focus on higher performance and lower energy consumption.