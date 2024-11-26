Electro Optic Systems (ASX:EOS) Presentation, Semiconductor Australia, October 2024

Electro Optic Systemsis an Australian company specialising in high-end security, defence and space technologies.Founded in the 1980s, EOS is renowned for its expertise in electro-optics, photonics and laser systems.The company develops advanced systems for remote weapons, space situational awareness, and high-energy laser technologies, with applications in defence and critical infrastructure protection.EOS is at the forefront of counter-drone warfare, utilising laser technology to neutralise drone swarms, and space debris management, using lasers to track and shift space objects to prevent collisions.EOS also focuses on satellite communications, providing global connectivity for ships and vessels.The company integrates artificial intelligence and advanced computing to enhance the effectiveness of its systems.