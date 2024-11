Morse Micro Presentation, Semiconductor Australia, October 2024

Morse Micro is a leading Australian semiconductor company specialising in cutting-edge Wi-Fi technology for the Internet of Things (IoT). Unlike traditional semiconductor companies, Morse Micro operates under the "fabless" model, meaning it focuses on chip design and validation while outsourcing manufacturing to foundries like TSMC.The company has developed a unique Wi-Fi technology, "Wi-Fi HaLow", which provides long-range, low-power connectivity ideal for IoT devices such as security cameras, solar inverters, and supply chain management systems.With its first successful chip developed for under $1m, Morse Micro has since raised substantial funding, expanded its team to over 40 countries, and made significant advancements in its chip designs.