Altech secures second offtake agreement for CERENERGY GridPacks

Altech Batteries (ASX:ATC)
has signed a second Offtake Letter of Intent for its CERENERGY GridPack Battery Energy Storage System, marking a significant step in its commercialisation efforts. The agreement is with Referenzkraftwerk Lausitz GmbH (RefLau), a joint venture between German renewable energy firms Enertrag SE and Energiequelle GmbH.
This follows Altech’s initial offtake agreement, announced in September, with Zweckverband Industriepark Schwarze Pumpe, which oversees the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park.
Under the terms of the agreement, RefLau will purchase 30MWh of CERENERGY energy storage in the first year of production, rising to 32MWh annually for the subsequent four years. Deliveries are expected to begin in late 2026 following the commissioning of Altech’s production plant and RefLau’s Lausitz reference power plant in Germany.
The CERENERGY GridPacks utilise sodium chloride solid-state battery technology, developed in collaboration with Germany’s Fraunhofer IKTS. Unlike traditional lithium-ion batteries, CERENERGY batteries are safer, fire-proof, and made without lithium, cobalt or copper, reducing exposure to volatile raw material markets. The technology’s durability and ability to operate in extreme environments make it ideal for renewable energy applications.
Altech, headquartered in Perth, Australia, focuses on advanced battery technologies and materials. The company’s CERENERGY batteries are aimed at grid energy storage, while its Silumina Anodes project targets the electric vehicle market. Altech plans to establish a 120MWh CERENERGY production facility in Saxony, Germany, and is developing an 8,000tpa Silumina Anodes plant in the same region.
Altech Batteries Managing Director Iggy Tan stated, “This second Letter of Intent means that the first two years of production are fully allocated, and we’re well on our way to establishing CERENERGY as a standard for safe, sustainable energy storage.”
to view a recent in-depth presentation by Altech CFO Martin Stein at a "sip & learn" webinar.