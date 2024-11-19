Meteoric Resources appoints Stuart Gale as MD and CEO

Meteoric Resources, a Perth-based exploration company that focuses on the development of rare earth materials, has announced the appointment of Stuart Gale as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Gale, who joined the company in April 2024, steps up from his role as General Manager – Commercial. He succeeds Nick Holthouse, who will now focus exclusively on advancing the company’s Caldeira Ionic Clay Rare Earth Project in Brazil.Stuart Gale brings extensive experience in financial and operational leadership from his previous roles, including as CEO of Resolute Mining, where he oversaw the sale of the Bibiani gold mine and managed complex West African mining operations. He also spent nearly a decade at Fortescue Metals Groupduring its scale-up phase.Commenting on his new role, Executive Chairman Andrew Tunks said, “Stuart has demonstrated exceptional leadership capabilities and strategic acumen. His experience in debt and equity capital markets makes him the ideal candidate to deliver on the world-class potential of the Caldeira Project.”Shares in Meteoric Resources closed 10.53% higher at 10 cents on the back of the news.