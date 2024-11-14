Hot Stocks: Midway, BluGlass, Minbos Resources

To register for Friday's webinar click here
Midway Limited (ASX:MWY)
has entered into a binding Scheme Implementation Deed (SID) with RCM BidCo Pty Ltd, an entity controlled by River Capital Pty Ltd, for the acquisition of all Midway shares. Under the proposed scheme, if approved, Midway shareholders will receive $1.19 per share in cash, which includes a partially franked special dividend of $0.38 per share. Shares are trading 61.44 per cent higher at $1.24.
BluGlass Limited (ASX:BLG)
has secured a US$1.925 million (AU$2.9 million) contract with North Carolina State University for visible laser development as part of the US Department of Defense’s CLAWS Hub. This hub, funded by the CHIPS and Science Act, is part of the US$2B Microelectronics Commons program, aimed at advancing next-gen defense and dual-use technologies. Shares are trading 7.69 per cent higher at 2.8 cents.
Minbos Resources (ASX:MNB)
has secured a US$10 million investment from the FSDEA to fund Phase-1 of the Cabinda Phosphate Project. The funds will go to Minbos's subsidiary, Phobos Ltd, ensuring no shareholder dilution. The investment will cover infrastructure work, including earthworks, roads, and drainage, with construction starting soon. Shares are trading 20.75 per cent higher at 6.4 cents.