Stocks of the Hour: Nanoveu, DigitalX, Native Mineral Resources Holdings

Nanoveu Limitedhas completed industry-standard benchmark testing for EMASS’s ECS-DOT SoC chipset in Anomaly Detection and Keyword Spotting. The ECS-DOT chipset outperformed competitors like Qualcomm and Himax, showing superior energy efficiency and positioning the company as a leader in ultra-low-power embedded AI applications. Shares are trading 13.85 per cent higher at $0.074.DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC, OTCQB: DGGXF) provides its October 2024 update, reporting that the DigitalX Bitcoin Fund (DXBF) rose 15.9 per cent, and the DigitalX Fund (DXF) increased 10.9%. Both funds outperformed the S&P Cryptocurrency Top 10 Equal Weight Index (3.4 per cent), the All Ordinaries Index (-1.4 per cent), and AUD gold (+10.7%). Shares are trading 11.67 per cent to $0.067.Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limitedhas secured $3.46 million in firm commitments from sophisticated and professional investors through a strongly supported Placement, completed at a 14.3 per cent premium to its last closing price on 8 November 2024. NMR Managing Director Blake Cannavo commented, “This support boosts confidence in our plans, positioning us to transition from junior explorer to potential gold producer in under two years.” Shares are trading 14.29 per cent to $0.04.