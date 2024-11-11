Stocks of the Hour: Prospech, Hera Med, LCL Resources

Prospechhas announced further assay results from the ongoing program of sampling and assaying of the historic drill core from holes completed in the 1950s, 60s and early 70s. A total of 307 samples from 25 holes are reported. Shares are trading 14.29 per cent higher at 3.2 cents.Hera Medhas received and accepted a further investment offer via a private Placement of approx $1 million from 3 leading institutional investors including Hera Med’s first investment from a leading impact fund. Shares are trading 9.52 per cent higher at 2.3 cents.LCL Resources Ltdhas completed trenching at the Dada porphyry prospect within its 100% owned PNG Liamu Gold-Copper Project. All trenches showed gold mineralisation, confirming a large porphyry system. Shares are trading 11.11 per cent higher at 1 cent.