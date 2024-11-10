China and Indonesia: New strategic partnership

China and Indonesia have agreed to deepen their strategic partnership. The joint declaration was released on 10 November 2024 at the conclusion of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s state visit to China, which spanned from 8 to 10 November — his first international trip since assuming office. President Xi Jinping highlighted the “profound traditional friendship and high-level political mutual trust” between the two nations, emphasising the economic implications of this strengthened partnership.The agreement outlines an expansion of cooperation across five key pillars: political, economic, people-to-people exchange, maritime, and security. Notably, China has pledged support for Indonesia’s major development initiatives. The North Kalimantan Industrial Park, located in the Indonesian part of the island of Borneo, is a project slated to attract billions in infrastructure funding. It's poised to become a major hub for processing commodities such as nickel and other critical minerals essential for electric vehicle batteries.Additionally, the “Green Mineral Resources Partnership” indicates a focus on sustainable mining and resource management.President Xi expressed strong support for Indonesia’s “Golden Indonesia 2045” vision, stating, “We believe Indonesia will launch a new phase of national development.”In terms of strategic and security ties, the commitment to hold the first 2+2 Dialogue Mechanism for Foreign and Defence Ministers in 2025 could ensure a more stable geopolitical landscape.President Prabowo expressed gratitude for China’s warm reception and extended an invitation for President Xi to visit Indonesia, reinforcing a shared commitment to fostering open communication and strategic cooperation.