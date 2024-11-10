Amazon and Walmart look to the skies

Amazon and Walmart are expanding their drone delivery programs in key US locations, aiming to revolutionise the way consumers receive their purchases.In an announcement last week, Amazon launched its Prime Air drone service in Tolleson, Arizona, part of the Phoenix Metro Area, enabling customers to receive items weighing up to 5 pounds within an hour.The service is integrated with Amazon’s existing logistics network, featuring hybrid sites that combine fulfilment and delivery operations. This rollout follows Amazon’s regulatory win, as the FAA granted approval for its MK30 drones to fly beyond visual line of sight.“This is a historic, first-of-its-kind approval for a new drone system and a new operating location,” Amazon stated, emphasising the significance of the FAA’s rigorous safety evaluation.Amazon’s MK30 drone boasts enhanced safety features, including the ability to fly in rain and operate more quietly.Meanwhile, Walmart is testing its autonomous drone delivery service in Princeton, Texas, through a partnership with drone company Wing. The service, which can carry items up to 2.5 pounds, operates within a six-mile radius of participating stores. Princeton City Council approved zoning regulations for drone hubs, positioning the area as an “innovation hub” for Walmart’s technological advancements.“Any technology we’re thinking about rolling out nationally, first, we test it in Dallas-Fort Worth,” said Ivan Jaime, Walmart’s director of government and public affairs.