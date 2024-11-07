Stocks of the Hour: Equinox Resources, Native Mineral Resources, Polymetals Resources

Equinox Resources Limitedis pleased to announce reconnaissance assay results from its maiden exploration at the Alturas Antimony project in British Columbia, Canada. The company has expanded its land holdings to 6.31 km². Shares are trading 52 per cent higher at 19 cents.Gold and copper focused company Native Mineral Resources Holdings, has signed a binding agreement with Collins St Convertible Note Pty Ltd (Collins St) in relation to the various assets including the Far Fanning and Black Jack Gold Projects located in Queensland (Agreement). Shares are trading 12.5 per cent 3.6 cents.Polymetals Resourceshas finalised a US$20 million Pre-payment Loan Facility with Ocean Partners to fund the redevelopment of the Endeavour silver-zinc-lead mine, with first cashflow expected in H1 2025. The agreement includes the issuance of 2.5 million options at $1.00 per share, exercisable within 24 months. Shares are trading 12.32 per cent higher at 77.5 cents.