The Calmer Co: Bringing kava from Fiji to the world

Paul Sanger interviews Anthony Noble, CEO of The Calmer Co, a leader in sustainable kava production. The Calmer Co aims to become the world's dominant kava company by promoting kava's calming and health benefits while improving the livelihoods of farmers in Fiji through fair pricing and a transparent supply chain.Noble discusses kava's growing acceptance in the Western world, noting its recreational and therapeutic uses. Often described as a "sober psychedelic," kava provides relaxation without impairing mental clarity. The company has experienced impressive growth, with sales up 142% from the previous fiscal year, driven by effective marketing and partnerships with major retailers.The Calmer Co is also innovating with flavoured kava shots for the US market, utilising proprietary technology to create products with long shelf life and appealing taste. This expansion aims to make kava a mainstream beverage choice, particularly in the burgeoning market of kava bars.Overall, The Calmer Co is strategically positioning itself for continued growth, focusing on both retail and e-commerce while fostering sustainable practices and deepening its engagement with Fijian communities.