Uber's revenue takes the wheel, but bookings miss a turn

Company News

by Finance News Network November 01, 2024 07:39 AM

Uber Technologies reported its third-quarter 2024 financial results on 31 October, showing a 20% year-over-year revenue increase to US$11.2bn, above analyst expectations of US$10.98bn. The company achieved a record operating profit of US$1.06bn, marking a significant step in its path to sustained profitability.

Gross bookings grew by 16% to US$41bn, slightly below the anticipated US$41.3bn. The mobility segment contributed US$6.41bn in revenue, a 26% increase, while the delivery segment added US$3.47bn, up 18%. Uber also reported a 13% rise in monthly active platform consumers to 161 million, with total trips increasing by 17% to 2.9 billion.

Despite these positive figures, Uber's stock is currently down around 9.3% following the earnings announcement. Market reaction was tempered by slower-than-expected bookings growth and Uber's cautious outlook. For the fourth quarter, Uber forecasts gross bookings in the range of US$42.75bn to US$44.25bn, with the midpoint of this guidance slightly below analysts' estimates of US$43.7bn.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi expressed confidence in Uber's direction, stating, "We delivered yet another record quarter of profitable growth at a global scale, reflecting the strength of our platform." He also noted Uber's progress in autonomous vehicle initiatives and partnerships with companies like Waymo.

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?