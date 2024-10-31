BluGlass's quarter showcases defence ties and next-gen lasers

In its quarterly report for the period ending 30 September 2024, BluGlassshared details of a partnership with Uviquity, a US-based startup specialising in wide-bandgap semiconductors and integrated photonics. Under a multi-year Joint Development Agreement (JDA) announced on 31 October, BluGlass will receive an initial $1.2m for the first phase of a project to develop Heterogeneously Integrated Photonic Integrated Circuits (HIPIC). BluGlass’s proprietary GaN laser technology, known for its high power and efficiency, is central to the partnership, which could extend to two additional phases, each offering comparable financial potential.BluGlass, headquartered in Silverwater, Australia, is a semiconductor company renowned for its innovative gallium nitride (GaN) laser diodes used in the photonics, defence, and environmental sectors. The company employs a unique manufacturing technique called Remote Plasma Chemical Vapour Deposition (RPCVD), a method designed to improve the performance of GaN-based devices by reducing hydrogen-related impurities. Its GaN laser technology enables applications ranging from precise underwater LiDAR to remote sensing, placing BluGlass among a limited number of companies with end-to-end GaN laser manufacturing capabilities.Alongside the JDA, BluGlass is advancing its work with Macquarie University and Aurizn on the "blue ocean" LiDAR project, which targets the measurement of subsurface water temperatures and depths. This technology could support both defence and environmental initiatives by enabling effective detection of underwater objects, potentially improving climate models and maritime safety. BluGlass will contribute its GaN laser diodes to the project, which can operate effectively at depths where conventional infrared lasers struggle.BluGlass’s quarter also saw progress with the US Department of Defense’s Microelectronics Commons CLAWS Hub project, where it completed the first year of a $2.6m contract and is now in talks for a second phase. This contract, part of the Microelectronics Commons program, has boosted BluGlass’s standing in the defence sector, increasing its visibility with key US agencies and contractors.Financially, the quarter reflected BluGlass’s growing operations, with reported quarterly revenue of $1.04m driven by the NCSU CLAWS Hub and laser orders, among other streams.During the quarter, BluGlass also hosted the Semiconductor Australia 2024 conference, an event aimed at fostering interest in Australia’s semiconductor industry, which remains small but critical. CEO Jim Haden noted the importance of educating investors on semiconductors’ long-term potential, stating that the market is expected to reach $1 trillion by 2030.