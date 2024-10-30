ASX down 0.24% near noon

Market Reports

by Finance News Network October 30, 2024 11:45 AM


At 11:40am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.24 per cent lower at 8,229.60.

The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 24 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Materials, up 0.88 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Consumer Staples, down 2.99 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS), trading 4.56 per cent higher at $2.98. It is followed by shares in Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) and Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX).

The worst-performing large cap is Woolworths Group (ASX:WOW), trading 5.7 per cent lower at $30.94. It is followed by shares in James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) and Coles Group (ASX:COL).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2790.80 an ounce.
Iron ore is 0.2 per cent lower at US$103.30 a tonne.
Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.76 per cent rise.
One Australian dollar is buying 65.55 US cents.

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?