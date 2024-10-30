ASX down 0.24% near noon

At 11:40am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.24 per cent lower at 8,229.60.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 24 points.The best-performing sector is Materials, up 0.88 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Consumer Staples, down 2.99 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Pilbara Minerals, trading 4.56 per cent higher at $2.98. It is followed by shares in Pro Medicusand Telix PharmaceuticalsThe worst-performing large cap is Woolworths Group, trading 5.7 per cent lower at $30.94. It is followed by shares in James Hardie Industries plcand Coles GroupGold is trading at US$2790.80 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.2 per cent lower at US$103.30 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.76 per cent rise.One Australian dollar is buying 65.55 US cents.