Stocks of the Hour: Noble Helium, E79 Gold Mines, Syrah Resources

Noble Helium Limitedhas found significantly elevated helium concentrations from gas bubbles in the southern North Rukwa Project, near Kinambo. A team from the University of Dar es Salaam used a Mini-Ruedi mass spectrometer to analyse six areas, all showing above-background helium levels. These locations align with potential shallow gas targets for the upcoming drill program. Shares are tradingE79 Gold Mines Limitedhas provided an update on its exploration at the Mountain Home Copper-Gold Project in the Northern Territory, with work advancing ahead of planned drilling in 2025. CEO Ned Summerhayes noted impressive rock chip results from the initial field trip, with assays up to 45.5% Copper and 11.75 g/t gold from the 1km-long mapped gossan. The team is now integrating these results into a regional geological framework. Shares are tradingSyrah Resources Limitedannounces that its subsidiary, Twigg Exploration and Mining Limitada, has signed a binding loan agreement with the US International Development Finance Corporation for a US$150 million (A$227 million) facility to support the Balama Graphite Operation in Mozambique. Shares are trading