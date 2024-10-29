Weak labour data pushes gold to historic peak

Spot gold is trading at a record high of US$2,769.61 per ounce (surpassing a previous record of US$2757.22, set on 23 October this year).The latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for September showed a sharp drop in job openings to 7.44 million, down from August’s 8.04 million, and well below forecasts of 7.98 million. Many analysts see this data as supportive of a shift in Fed policy, with potential rate cuts reinforcing gold’s appeal as an investment.Such a shift could lead to higher inflation, with the precious metal often viewed as a hedge against inflation since it tends to retain purchasing power as currencies depreciate. A weaker US dollar — another likely outcome of rate cuts — could also bolster gold demand. Because gold is traded in dollars globally, a weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for international buyers, thereby increasing demand and supporting higher prices.The current surge in gold also reflects the demand for safe-haven assets due to economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, including concerns over the US presidential election.Demand for physical gold in the form of bars and coins has risen by 27% this year, compensating for a decline in jewellery purchases. In China, jewelry demand has dropped by 27.5% due to high prices, but interest in gold as a store of value remains robust, particularly in bar and coin form.