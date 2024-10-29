Stocks of the Hour: Recharge Metals, Eastern Metals, Brightstar Resources

Recharge Metalshas entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% ownership of 26km² of mining claims with significant historic uranium resources in the Powder River Basin, USA, forming the Carter Uranium Project. Located in southeast Montana near the Wyoming border, the project is accessible via US Highway 212, about 75km from Belle Fourche, South Dakota. Shares are trading 16.28 per cent lower at 3.6 cents.Eastern Metals Ltdreports final assay results from recent reconnaissance drilling at its 100%-owned Cobar Project in NSW. Drilling was completed at the newly defined Windmill Dam and Kelpie Hill targets, as well as the more advanced Evergreen prospect. Shares are trading 4.55 per cent lower at 2.1 cents.Brightstar Resourceshas announced the final assay results from its Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at the Menzies Gold project, part of a larger drilling initiative across its 2Moz Au portfolio. The infill program targeted gold mineralization within defined pit shells and underground designs from Brightstar’s Scoping Studies, as well as extensional drilling to increase current JORC Mineral Resource Estimates in its Goldfields assets. Shares are trading 2.22 per cent higher at 2.3 cents.