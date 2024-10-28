Interest rates drive accounting losses at Australia's central bank

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) 2024 Annual Report, released Friday, reflects a year of significant financial challenges and organisational shifts. The RBA posted an accounting loss of $4.2bn for the financial year — its second consecutive year of losses — primarily due to the impact of higher interest rates on its holdings. These losses arose from the declining market value of government bonds in its portfolio and increased interest payments on exchange settlement balances, highlighting the ongoing adjustment to a tighter monetary environment.Higher interest rates have influenced borrowing costs across the economy, affecting household spending and business investment. The RBA's accounting losses underscore the broader economic pressures linked to its interest rate hikes, which aim to bring inflation under control. While the inflation rate has shown signs of easing, it is still expected to remain above the target range of 2-3% until at least 2025.Beyond monetary policy, and following recommendations from the 2023 RBA Review, the bank has undergone significant internal restructuring. This includes the creation of a Chief Operating Officer role to improve governance and a new Communications Department designed to enhance transparency. These changes aim to streamline operations and ensure more effective decision-making.The report also highlights the RBA’s commitment to a secure and efficient payments system. Modernisation initiatives, such as the migration of critical infrastructure to the cloud, have been prioritised to strengthen Australia’s financial stability. This shift is part of a broader effort to support innovation in the financial sector while safeguarding the reliability of core services.Governor Michele Bullock stated that the RBA remains committed to balancing inflation control with economic growth, signalling a steady approach to managing interest rates in the coming year.