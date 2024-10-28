Oil falls as Israeli airstrikes avoid key Iranian energy sites

Crude oil futures have declined following Israeli airstrikes that did not target critical Iranian oil infrastructure.West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude has fallen 4.6% to US$68.48 a barrel, while Brent crude, the global benchmark, has fallen 4.4% to US$72.67 a barrel.The market had been on edge amid concerns that the Israeli response to an October 1 missile barrage from Iran would strike crucial energy facilities, potentially disrupting supply and escalating tensions. However, Saturday's Israeli attacks focused on Iranian air-defence systems and military sites, easing fears of a broader conflict."The attack by Israel avoided hitting energy infrastructure and was limited in scope. The limited attack is likely to calm the fears of a direct conflict with Iran," noted Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors. He added that he expects oil prices to stabilise between US$75 and US$95 per barrel as the winter season approaches.Despite the immediate drop in prices, concerns about potential future disruptions remain.