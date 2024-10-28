Sweat no more: Botanix gears up for Sofdra debut

Botanix Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage dermatology company, recently shared its Q3 2024 update, focusing on preparations for the commercial launch of Sofdra, which is a new solution for excessive underarm sweating (an issue affecting roughly 10 million Americans). The drug, already FDA-approved, is set to hit the market in late Q4 2024.CEO Dr Howie McKibbon described the development as a "transformative event" that will shift Botanix to a revenue-generating company.For Q3, Botanix reported a cash balance of A$68.7m, maintaining a strong financial position as it transitions from development to commercialisation. This stability is bolstered by zero corporate debt.The company has finalised key agreements with US insurers, ensuring coverage aligns with its expectations for patient access. Additionally, Botanix has recruited experienced staff in sales, marketing and operations to support Sofdra’s rollout. John Walsh, the new Vice President of Sales, brings substantial industry experience from major dermatology companies.A digital campaign will kick off in collaboration with the International Hyperhidrosis Society, initially targeting selected patients for early feedback. This patient experience program aims to refine telemedicine and fulfilment processes before wider sales begin in early 2025.The global market for "hyperhidrosis" treatments, including Sofdra, has been estimated at around US$615.6 million, with projections to grow steadily, reaching US$1.99 billion by 2028. The US market alone has expected sales revenue in 2024 reaching around US$194.28 million.