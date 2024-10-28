ASX up 0.1%; Information Technology up 1.5%

Australian shares started the week flat on Monday, as advances in technology offset a drop in energy stocks.By noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.12 per cent higher at 8,221.50.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 7 points.The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 1.47 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Energy, down 1.3 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Newmont Corporation, trading 3.35 per cent higher at $73.10. It is followed by shares in ResMedand Whitehaven CoalThe worst-performing large cap is Northern Star Resources, trading 4.16 per cent lower at $17.53. It is followed by shares in Evolution Miningand Mercury NZGold is trading at US$2747.60 an ounce.Iron ore is 2.0 per cent higher at US$101.20 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 2.8 per cent rise.One Australian dollar is buying 66.06 US cents.