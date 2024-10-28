Storms and safety challenges fail to slow Adriatic's Vares progress

Adriatic Metals, a company focused on high-grade precious and base metals, recently shared its Q3 2024 update, detailing advancements at its flagship Vares Silver Operation in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company reported a 123% increase in ore milling compared to the previous quarter, alongside ramping up underground development by 13%. Production remains on track to reach commercial levels by the end of 2024.This is despite several challenges. A subcontractor’s vehicle accident in August resulted in a fatality, leading to immediate safety reviews and enhanced contractor management protocols. Additionally, severe storms in early October caused damage to the railway connecting Sarajevo to Ploce Port, prompting a temporary shift to trucking concentrates by road until the railway is repaired.Adriatic's CEO, Laura Tyler, noted, “Our operational momentum continues, and the successful completion of key milestones puts us in a strong position as we approach commercial production. We are committed to addressing any challenges swiftly to maintain our schedule.”The company’s financial position remains solid, with a cash balance of $23.8m as of 30 September 2024. An additional undrawn debt facility of $25m from Orion Mine Finance provides further financial flexibility. Recent updates also include receiving permits for Phase I of the Veovaca Tailings Storage Facility, enabling long-term production continuity.Looking ahead, Adriatic is set to achieve full-year production guidance of approximately 180,000 tonnes, with plans to scale up to 750,000-800,000 tonnes in 2025.