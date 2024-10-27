Beach Energy achieves first gas production from Thylacine West

Beach Energyhas successfully commenced gas production from its Thylacine West 1 and 2 development wells, which are now connected to the Otway Gas Plant. This milestone was achieved on 25 October 2024 and signifies a major advancement in the offshore drilling and development program within the Otway Basin.The Thylacine West development wells are located approximately 70km south of Port Campbell at a depth of around 100m. They are linked to the Thylacine subsea network through a 4.2km flowline. Managing Director and CEO Brett Woods emphasised the significance of this achievement: “First gas from Thylacine West marks completion of the largest ever offshore drilling and development program in the Otway Basin, a major accomplishment for Beach.”The timing of this production is particularly relevant as the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) forecasts gas supply shortfalls on the East Coast. Woods noted that “Thylacine West is a critical and timely source of new gas supply for our customers and domestic users.".