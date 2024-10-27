Helloworld reports soaring total transaction value

Helloworld Travelhas posted strong FY24 financial results, reflecting the ongoing rebound in the travel sector and strategic acquisitions. The company, a prominent travel distribution network operating across Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific, saw its Total Transaction Value (TTV) soar to $4.2bn — a 62.5% increase from the previous year.Helloworld operates a mix of retail travel agencies, corporate travel services, online booking platforms, and event-based travel solutions, catering to both leisure and business travellers.The company’s success has been bolstered by key acquisitions, such as the Express Travel Group (ETG) and a 40% stake in Phil Hoffmann Travel (PHT), which were finalised in 2023. These moves have expanded Helloworld’s network to over 2,700 travel agents and brokers, reinforcing its influence in the region. In addition, the launch of the Helloworld Travel Academy has supported training over 550 new travel advisors in FY24.Helloworld’s focus on proprietary technology has also played a significant role in its resurgence. The company continues to invest in its booking systems, such as Air Tickets and Resworld, aiming to streamline operations and enhance the customer experience. "With a robust balance sheet and no bank debt, we are well-positioned to capitalise on future travel opportunities," said CEO Andrew Burnes, noting that the company’s financial stability allows for further strategic investments.