Making a splash: Murray Cod sees 12% sales lift

Murray Cod Australiahas reported significant progress in its biomass growth strategy during Q1 FY25, as outlined in its latest quarterly report. Receipts from customers increased by 12% compared to the same period in 2023, driven by improved feeding methods. The company is focused on building a biomass of larger fish, targeting 2.5kg+ fish to meet increasing demand in both domestic and export markets.CEO Ross Anderson commented, “We are pleased with the progress in biomass growth and the continued development of our markets. With the upcoming summer, we expect further growth, which will enable us to meet the rising demand across Asia and North America.”Export inquiries from markets like Singapore and the USA remain strong, with the company aiming to achieve price premiums in these regions. Domestically, Murray Cod continues to serve select Woolworths stores, though limited supply has constrained growth in this segment. Nonetheless, MCA anticipates greater availability of saleable-sized fish in the second half of FY25.The company’s flagship Aquna Gold Caviar also won gold at the 2024 Sydney Royal Fine Food Show, positioning it as a premium export product.