Stocks of the Hour: Nanoveu, MoneyMe, Alicanto Minerals

Nanoveu Limited (ASX:NVU)
has announced that EMASS achieved a breakthrough Results in Benchmark Testing for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) Semiconductor Company. This follows Nanoveu's recent announcement to acquire 100% of EMASS, pending shareholder approval. The testing showed that EMASS's AI technology significantly outperformed other edge AI chipsets, achieving energy efficiency 20 times lower than the nearest competitor, Syntiant, while maintaining high computational accuracy and speed. Shares are trading 31.25 per cent higher at 6.3 cents.
MoneyMe (ASX:MME)
has completed its first asset-backed securities deal in the auto asset class with the MME Autopay ABS 2024-1 Trust, set to settle on October 24, 2024. The $517.5 million securitization includes auto loan receivables from the Autopay product, with Deutsche Bank AG and Westpac as lead managers. Shares are trading 27.3 per cent higher at 14 cents.
Alicanto Minerals Limited (ASX:AQI)
has provided an update on exploration activities at its Greater Falun Project in Sweden. The Alicanto team has recently re-evaluated the Greater Falun tenements, which are situated to the northwest and southeast of the historic Falun mine. This mine historically produced 28 million tonnes at 4% copper, 4 grams per tonne of gold, 5% zinc, 2% lead, and 35 grams per tonne of silver. Shares are trading 15.38 per cent higher at 3 cents.